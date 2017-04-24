Christine Williams Moment: The Heart-Wrenching Screams of Dina Ali Lasloom.
This special edition of the Glazov Gang presents the Christine Williams Moment hosted by Christine Williams, an award-winning journalist and a columnist at JihadWatch.org. Christine focused on The Heart-Wrenching Screams of Dina Ali Lasloom, unveiling the shameful and cowardly silence of leftist feminists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Le Pen says she'd ban shechitah
|5 min
|J Trudeau _ A Hus...
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|16 min
|AlaturQ
|514,004
|Will Islam Inherit the Earth?
|25 min
|J Trudeau _ A Hus...
|175
|Is Tom W. Fontaine Pittsfield Ma, Full Of Sh-it? (Dec '15)
|27 min
|J Trudeau _ A Hus...
|63
|Does anyone here know who Frank Zappa was? (May '12)
|30 min
|J Trudeau _ A Hus...
|18
|Encouraging everyone to mock Islam and muslims
|2 hr
|Malak_moe96
|3
|Beliefs
|2 hr
|Malak_moe96
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC