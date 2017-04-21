Christian mom sentenced to hang for 'insulting Islam' in Pakistan may face final hearing
There are 6 comments on the Fox News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Christian mom sentenced to hang for 'insulting Islam' in Pakistan may face final hearing. In it, Fox News reports that:
Asia Bibi, the Christian mother of five in Pakistan who for seven years has been facing death by hanging for allegedly insulting Islam, could face her final Supreme Court hearing in June, her lawyer has said. Saiful Malook, Bibi's lawyer, told Asia News in an interview on Thursday that "the request to reopen the hearing was submitted to the president of the Supreme Court of Pakistan last week."
Regina, Canada
#1 14 hrs ago
I think evil and primitive countries like Pakistan should be denied all foreign aid if they don't smarten up and put this kind of nonsense behind them.
Abject hunger has a way of making even uneducated morons see things more clearly.
Calgary, Canada
#2 6 hrs ago
The more impossible wishes you express, the more you show what a retard you are.
Why, even Canada with Trudeau and Ahmed Hussen is well on its way to become an islamic country.
The simple fact that Canadians accept this duo, is proof that you are a retarded POS !
Regina, Canada
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Muzzies always get anxious when their begging bowls go empty.
#4 5 hrs ago
Sure, EVERYONE is wrong but YOU !
ROFL
You fcking narcissistic, megalomaniac piece of sh!t !
You're probably an Alzheimer patient.
Regina, Canada
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Yap yap yap
#6 3 hrs ago
I drove you insane too !
ROFL
One more in a long list of hits I have to my credit !
