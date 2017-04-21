Christian mom sentenced to hang for '...

Christian mom sentenced to hang for 'insulting Islam' in Pakistan may face final hearing

There are 6 comments on the Fox News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Christian mom sentenced to hang for 'insulting Islam' in Pakistan may face final hearing. In it, Fox News reports that:

Asia Bibi, the Christian mother of five in Pakistan who for seven years has been facing death by hanging for allegedly insulting Islam, could face her final Supreme Court hearing in June, her lawyer has said. Saiful Malook, Bibi's lawyer, told Asia News in an interview on Thursday that "the request to reopen the hearing was submitted to the president of the Supreme Court of Pakistan last week."

Cut off all aid

Regina, Canada

#1 14 hrs ago
I think evil and primitive countries like Pakistan should be denied all foreign aid if they don't smarten up and put this kind of nonsense behind them.

Abject hunger has a way of making even uneducated morons see things more clearly.

Judged:

3

3

2

Adriana

Calgary, Canada

#2 6 hrs ago
The more impossible wishes you express, the more you show what a retard you are.
Why, even Canada with Trudeau and Ahmed Hussen is well on its way to become an islamic country.

The simple fact that Canadians accept this duo, is proof that you are a retarded POS !

Judged:

1

1

1

Nutter in calgary

Regina, Canada

#3 6 hrs ago
Muzzies always get anxious when their begging bowls go empty.
Simran

Sacramento, CA

#4 5 hrs ago
Nutter in calgary wrote:
Sure, EVERYONE is wrong but YOU !

ROFL

You fcking narcissistic, megalomaniac piece of sh!t !

You're probably an Alzheimer patient.
Puppy to give away

Regina, Canada

#5 5 hrs ago
Simran wrote:
<quoted text>

Sure, EVERYONE is wrong but YOU !

ROFL

You fcking narcissistic, megalomaniac piece of sh!t !

You're probably an Alzheimer patient.
Yap yap yap
Simran

Sacramento, CA

#6 3 hrs ago
Puppy to give away wrote:
Yap yap yap
I drove you insane too !

ROFL

One more in a long list of hits I have to my credit !

Judged:

1

1

1

Chicago, IL

