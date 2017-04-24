Christian girl recovered from Muslim Police Officer who forcibly convert girls to Islam...
Lahore: April 27, 2017. A Christian girl Sumbel 14 was forcibly converted into Islam by the local police official, Munir Ahmed who is Assistant Sub Inspector of City Police Station Hafiz Abad who kept her in his illegal detention from the last six months.
