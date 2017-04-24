Christian girl recovered from Muslim ...

Christian girl recovered from Muslim Police Officer who forcibly convert girls to Islam...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

Lahore: April 27, 2017. A Christian girl Sumbel 14 was forcibly converted into Islam by the local police official, Munir Ahmed who is Assistant Sub Inspector of City Police Station Hafiz Abad who kept her in his illegal detention from the last six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 12 min Faith 514,234
MOSQUE, the House of SATAN Allah Lucifer (Dec '15) 1 hr MUSLIM r PAGANS 80
MUSLIMS rTRUE PAGANS whoWORSHIPED Pagan ALLAH ... (Jul '16) 1 hr MUSLIM r PAGANS 4
Myth Flying ASS BURAQ used by MohMad Going toJa... (Apr '16) 1 hr Fake JIHADIST sNEXT 11
Q 46:12 & 5:48- Holy Bible CONFIRMED by EVIL Quran 1 hr MUSLIM r PAGANS 5
BREAKING-Kuwaiti PRINCE Abdullah CONVERTED to X... 2 hr MUSLIM r PAGANS 12
KEEP the MUSLIMS OUT OF USA & EUROPE! 2 hr MUSLIM r PAGANS 8
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC