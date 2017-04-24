China bans list of Islamic names in restive Xinjiang region
Authorities in China's Xinjiang region are prohibiting parents from giving children some Islamic names in the latest move to control various aspects of life in the ethnic Uighur minority heartland. Government directives distributed by overseas Uighur activists show that "Muhammad," ''Jihad," and "Islam" are on a list of at least 29 names now restricted in the heavily Muslim region.
