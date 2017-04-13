Cash condemns Muslim group's video wh...

Cash condemns Muslim group's video which says men can hit women

The Women of Hizb ut-Tahrir Australia group has published a video on social media saying Islam allows men to hit women in a "symbolic" way. "It's very evident that this is symbolic in nature and it's not as what people have understood or what people would like to have understood," one panellist said.

