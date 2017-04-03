Cabaret Crusades re-creates the 11th-century war against Islam-with puppets
An ambitious and frequently overwhelming history lesson, Wael Shawky's three-part experimental work Cabaret Crusades covers dozens of historical actors and several centuries' worth of events over its three and a half hours. Its principal subject is the first three Crusades - which took place from the end of the 11th century to the beginning of the 13th - though Shawky also considers the seventh-century schism between Sunni and Shia Islam and various European and Middle Eastern political intrigues contemporaneous with the Crusades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|30 min
|Jay is schizophrenic
|2,238
|Q: How many "CONSORTS" does Rabbeen have?
|52 min
|Khan
|10
|TT: Islam will save the world. (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Khan
|41
|Jesus was a Palestinian Muslim.
|2 hr
|Khan
|86
|End of White Racism coming soon
|3 hr
|Chief Expose ZioC...
|63
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Chief Expose ZioC...
|513,402
|Racist passenger refused to get a taxi because ...
|5 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC