Cabaret Crusades re-creates the 11th-century war against Islam-with puppets

An ambitious and frequently overwhelming history lesson, Wael Shawky's three-part experimental work Cabaret Crusades covers dozens of historical actors and several centuries' worth of events over its three and a half hours. Its principal subject is the first three Crusades - which took place from the end of the 11th century to the beginning of the 13th - though Shawky also considers the seventh-century schism between Sunni and Shia Islam and various European and Middle Eastern political intrigues contemporaneous with the Crusades.

