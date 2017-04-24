Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever aft...

Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell

There are 1 comment on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 15 hrs ago, titled Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:

Fast forward four years -- and three husbands - and she and her two small children are caught in limbo in northern Syria. Islam Mitat is from Morocco; Ahmed Khalil was originally from Kabul in Afghanistan, but had moved to the UK and become a British citizen by the time they met on Muslima.com.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Silly

Regina, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
Typical Muslim choices, always wrong. And then they expect sympathy!

Next step ...blame it on someone else, preferably Jews or Americans.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min Raz 514,111
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... 2 hr just Jay _ for my... 1
News Will Islam Inherit the Earth? 3 hr Lawrence Wolf 186
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... 3 hr chazmo jr 4
Poll Is Tom W. Fontaine Pittsfield Ma, Full Of Sh-it? (Dec '15) 5 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 69
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) 6 hr bestie 37
ISIS is NOT what WEST's propaganda portrays the... (Aug '15) 7 hr Simran 11
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC