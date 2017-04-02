Boston-area mosques open their doors ...

Boston-area mosques open their doors to promote understanding of Islamic faith

Read more: Boston.com

Eighteen Boston-area mosques are inviting the general public to meet their Muslim neighbors and learn more about the Islamic faith during open houses Sunday afternoon. Visitors will be able to tour the mosques, listen to a brief introduction to Islam, and view a Muslim prayer service While mosques are always open to the public, Sunday's event is a declaration by Massachusetts mosques that "they are part of the fabric of the commonwealth and an inclusive part of this community," said John Robbins, the council's executive director, in a telephone interview.

