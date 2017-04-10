There are on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 9 hrs ago, titled Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time for Islam. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:

Fatimah Farooq is shown, Tuesday, March 14, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Farooq counsels refugees from places like Iraq and Syria, who have been victims of trauma, torture or sex trafficking.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.