BJP Mla brings up triple talaq issue in Gujarat Assembly
Gandhinagar, March 31 - Amid the ongoing nationwide debate over triple talaq, a BJP legislator on Friday moved a motion in the Gujarat Assembly advocating the need to promulgate a law or initiate administrative measures to protect the marital rights of Muslim women. Referring to the triple talaq issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator, said that injustice is meted out to them , though Islam does not validate this practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 min
|Mrs Sunny
|513,363
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|10 min
|The Ultimate Crus...
|2
|The Racism Libel Againstthe Trump Administration
|15 min
|The Ultimate Crus...
|1
|Englandistan - Teacher suspended for sexy photo
|38 min
|WeeWilly
|2
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|Garry Denke
|256,624
|Islam will prevail in America
|16 hr
|J_a_n
|28
|muslims in Greenland harassing Natives! (Aug '09)
|16 hr
|Sme
|20
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC