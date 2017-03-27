BJP Mla brings up triple talaq issue ...

BJP Mla brings up triple talaq issue in Gujarat Assembly

Gandhinagar, March 31 - Amid the ongoing nationwide debate over triple talaq, a BJP legislator on Friday moved a motion in the Gujarat Assembly advocating the need to promulgate a law or initiate administrative measures to protect the marital rights of Muslim women. Referring to the triple talaq issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator, said that injustice is meted out to them , though Islam does not validate this practice.

