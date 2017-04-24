Best Islamic tourist attractions around the world
My first encounter with the Islamic world was a corker: Istanbul, that seductive, worn-out city poised between east and west, whose skyline is punctuated with the exclamation marks of elegant minarets. Its Ottoman pleasure palaces glow with stained glass; porcelain-painted tulips erupt in mosque interiors; hubble-bubbles burp and backgammon pieces click in coffeehouses.
#1 15 hrs ago
Spent plenty of time in Istanbul.
Mostly in or around Sultan Ahmet square.
If I wanted to make a phone call, had to go to the old post-office downtown near the Bosphorus.
Most shops and tea joints did not have a phone either, back then.
Incredibly delicious fish by street vendors.
Fished - cleaned - fried - served !
WITHIN MINUTES !
On the way to the airport at the very least 4 or 5 security roadblocks !
#3 13 hrs ago
The Islamic world has a lot to offer by way of touristic attractions.
And a lot more than just that !
“Turn left at pub Number 42”
Since: Dec 08
7,645
Homehill,QLD
#4 10 hrs ago
Saudis built Public Toilets at Prophet Mohammad's (SAWS) house where he lived with Hazrata Khadija (RA) in Makka for 28 years. WE PRAY ALLAH (SWT) TO SAVE ISLAM AND MUSLIMS
http://www.correctislamicfaith.com/apps/photo...
Id convert to Islam just so I can take a dump there
#5 7 hrs ago
You are
a dumbed a$$ converted to paganism!
.Can YOU tell us and WHERE are evidence
THAT your Fake prophet Sex maniac Illiterate Mohamad became your FAKE puppet of crescent moon
-> Arabic word term-> al-ilah <-became-> al lah SHAPE like a VaginahOR Pugenta a Black stone at the Qabah?
where in world that Black stone Allah's vaginah you made it as your creator?
.
Always remember that Sex maniac Mohamad's - father LIVED and DIED a PAGAN
with pagan->>>>>> allah in his name BEFORE Illiterate Pedophile Rapist Mohamad was born in 570 AD?
“Turn left at pub Number 42”
Since: Dec 08
7,645
Homehill,QLD
#6 6 hrs ago
I cant believe that someone ^ has less comprehension skills than Khan
