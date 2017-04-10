There are on the Vanguard story from 19 hrs ago, titled Begging has no basis in Islam, says Sultan. In it, Vanguard reports that:

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, said on Saturday that begging has no basis in Islam and challenged those engaging in the act to find legitimate means of earning a living. Newsmen report that Abubakar made the remark in Sokoto at the graduation of 2000 women trained in various skills by the Wife of Sokoto State Governor Hajiya Mairo Tambuwal.

