There are 2 comments on the Vanguard story from 19 hrs ago, titled Begging has no basis in Islam, says Sultan. In it, Vanguard reports that:

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, said on Saturday that begging has no basis in Islam and challenged those engaging in the act to find legitimate means of earning a living. Newsmen report that Abubakar made the remark in Sokoto at the graduation of 2000 women trained in various skills by the Wife of Sokoto State Governor Hajiya Mairo Tambuwal.

Saudis dont care

Regina, Canada

#1 7 hrs ago
Tell that to the millions of Muslims whose begging bowls are filled with donations from the West.

Many Muslims are too simple to feed themselves and their zillionaire Muslim brothers couldn't give a shit about them.

Such is the hypocrisy of Islam. It's satanic.
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#2 34 min ago
Saudis dont care wrote:
Tell that to the millions of Muslims whose begging bowls are filled with donations from the West.

Many Muslims are too simple to feed themselves and their zillionaire Muslim brothers couldn't give a shit about them.

Such is the hypocrisy of Islam. It's satanic.
SaLaamZ ! InfiDITZ ! As If you know anything of Import concerning Islaam. The Poor , will always be with us! Its a part of the testing that ALLAH(swt) has set forth for humanbeings. Deal with it. CheerZ

