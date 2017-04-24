Azan complaint may be valid: AIMPLB official
Umari was in Kolkata for a discussion on the issue of triple talaq. He said that a lot of misconception is being spread about triple talaq and it is being made to look as if the entire population of Muslim women is in distress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|47 min
|Faith
|514,490
|Will Islam Inherit the Earth?
|1 hr
|joe
|209
|The Key To Understanding: Ministers talk about ...
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Islam the PLAGIARIZED RELIGION
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|14
|Islam will prevail in America
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|50
|The Regina guy has contracted syphilis
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Tell us HERE that Islam is finished !
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC