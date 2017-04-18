At Mosul waterfalls, Iraqis savour small joys of post-Islamic State life

Crowds of Iraqis flocked to the waterfalls of eastern Mosul on Friday to savour simple freedoms like dancing or wearing colourful clothes that were strictly banned during almost three years of Islamic State rule. MOSUL, Iraq:Crowds of Iraqis flocked to the waterfalls of eastern Mosul on Friday to savour simple freedoms like dancing or wearing colourful clothes that were strictly banned during almost three years of Islamic State rule.

