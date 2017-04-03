Armstrong lecture here addresses wome...

Armstrong lecture here addresses women in Islam

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Coastal Courier

The Armstrong Liberty Center will host a free lecture by Fairyal Halim and Amin Tomeh, who will provide an overview of American-Muslim culture and beliefs, as well as women's roles in Islam's past, present and future. Presented Thursday by Armstrong's Gender Studies program, the College of Liberal Arts, the Armstrong Liberty Center and the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the lecture is open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 25 min drd1 2,217
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... 38 min Advents 1
All Muslims know bacha bazi 38 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
Jay the schizophrenic has gone bonkers 42 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
Londonistan: 423 New Mosques, 500 Closed Churches 45 min Advents 3
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... 47 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 9
News Racist passenger refused to get a taxi because ... 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr DaniEl 513,391
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,575 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC