Armstrong lecture here addresses women in Islam

The Armstrong Liberty Center will host a free lecture by Fairyal Halim and Amin Tomeh, who will provide an overview of American-Muslim culture and beliefs, as well as women's roles in Islam's past, present and future. Presented Thursday by Armstrong's Gender Studies program, the College of Liberal Arts, the Armstrong Liberty Center and the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the lecture is open to the public.

