Another Muslim doctor arrested for Fe...

Another Muslim doctor arrested for Female Genital Mutilation while the NYT pretends it doesn't exist

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsTarget.com

A little-noticed book by conservative author Brad O'Leary, published in August, called, "The Poisoned Veil," presented a well-documented case that Islam and Sharia law and customs are slowly but surely taking root in the West, and that includes the United States. According to a book description posted at Amazon , among a number of Islamic customs that clash with Western culture, it discusses "the barbaric practice of forcing young girls between the ages 5-11 to be subjected to female genital mutilation, or sexual blinding, an act that has been condemned by the United Nations and Western governments, but is allowed and supported by Muslim religious leaders."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jay: ISRAEL's uncertain future (May '14) 3 hr Khan 84
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 hr Raz 514,249
MOSQUE, the House of SATAN Allah Lucifer (Dec '15) 6 hr MUSLIM r PAGANS 80
MUSLIMS rTRUE PAGANS whoWORSHIPED Pagan ALLAH ... (Jul '16) 6 hr MUSLIM r PAGANS 4
Myth Flying ASS BURAQ used by MohMad Going toJa... (Apr '16) 6 hr Fake JIHADIST sNEXT 11
Q 46:12 & 5:48- Holy Bible CONFIRMED by EVIL Quran 6 hr MUSLIM r PAGANS 5
BREAKING-Kuwaiti PRINCE Abdullah CONVERTED to X... 6 hr MUSLIM r PAGANS 12
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,613,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC