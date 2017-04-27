Another Muslim doctor arrested for Female Genital Mutilation while the NYT pretends it doesn't exist

A little-noticed book by conservative author Brad O'Leary, published in August, called, "The Poisoned Veil," presented a well-documented case that Islam and Sharia law and customs are slowly but surely taking root in the West, and that includes the United States. According to a book description posted at Amazon , among a number of Islamic customs that clash with Western culture, it discusses "the barbaric practice of forcing young girls between the ages 5-11 to be subjected to female genital mutilation, or sexual blinding, an act that has been condemned by the United Nations and Western governments, but is allowed and supported by Muslim religious leaders."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.