Anies Baswedan wins Jakarta election: Pollsters

A former Indonesian education minister won the race for Jakarta governor on Wednesday after a polarising campaign that cast a shadow over Indonesia's reputation for practicing a tolerant form of Islam. Candidate governor Anies Baswedan casts his vote in the Jakarta governor election in South Jakarta, Indonesia April 19, 2017.

