There are 3 comments on the Chicago Reader story from 22 hrs ago, titled An Iraqi-American professor remembers his complicated Midwestern youth. In it, Chicago Reader reports that:

Laith Saud, 38, was born in Baghdad, Iraq in 1978, and immigrated to Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1979. Today he's a visiting assistant professor of religion with a focus on Islamic studies at DePaul University, and the co-author An Introduction to Islam in the 21st Century .

Banned Aid

Los Angeles, CA

#1 17 hrs ago
Muslims cannot be real Americans. Their hateful and perverse religion is antithetical to American values. We all really wish they'd just leave. We don't need them; we don't want them.

Camel thief offspring

Regina, Canada

#2 11 hrs ago
Nobody wants them. They're like rats. Evil and violent looking to steal what is not theirs.

It's been the same way for 1400 years.
Simran

Sacramento, CA

#3 1 hr ago
Well, you both will be Muslim sooner than you think ... or gone.
Chicago, IL

