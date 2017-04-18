Amazon's security contractor under fire for allegedly failing to accommodate Muslim workers
The security firm that patrols the headquarters of tech giant Amazon is under fire for allegedly mistreating its Muslim workers, with critics claiming the contractor does not appropriately accommodate their faitha S-a Sand retaliates against those who speak out. Amazon has touted itself as defender of Muslim American rights in recent months.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam is the last hope of humanity
|1 hr
|AussieBobby
|35
|Christian mom sentenced to hang for 'insulting ...
|2 hr
|Cut off all aid
|1
|Muslim science
|2 hr
|No kidding
|1
|Why do Serbian people hate Muslims? (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|LazesAlene
|313
|Hollywood PLAYBOY Model Converts to Islam
|4 hr
|Dummies go to islam
|2
|Playboy model converts to Islam
|4 hr
|Khan
|1
|Sex Meniac America
|5 hr
|Khan the coward
|37
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Fatty Faith
|513,865
