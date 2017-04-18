Alumna explores relationship between ...

Alumna explores relationship between women, Nation of Islam in talk Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle

Introduced by Ellen McLarney, associate professor of Asian and Middle Eastern studies, Karim drew from the narratives of two women she interviewed for her 2014 book "Women of the Nation: Between Black Protest and Sunni Islam," which focuses on illuminating the contributions of women to the Nation of Islam movement. One of the women she spoke with, Sandra El-Amin, was Karim's teacher when she was growing up in Atlanta and attending a Muslim school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't believe a thing Muslims say 36 min Tell us Rabbeen 8
Jesus was a Palestinian Muslim. 2 hr Khan 95
The Only Miracle of Rapist Mohamad was->SEX 3 hr AlmightyALLAHvagina 1
AL LAH the almighty Pugenta of Pagan Mohamada... 3 hr AlmightyALLAHvagina 1
Sex Meniac America 3 hr Khan 31
PEDOprophet MOHAMAD & d THINGHing of 6 Yrs old ... 3 hr Baby AISHA 6
KEEP the MUSLIMS OUT OF USA & EUROPE! 3 hr AlmightyALLAHvagina 4
Jay - The mentally ill troll of this forum 6 hr Sad fool 28
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 hr J_a_n 513,712
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,070 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC