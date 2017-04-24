Algeria defends Ahmadiyah sect arrests, community says vilified
Algeria's government has rejected accusations from rights groups that it persecuted the Ahmadiyah religious sect during a recent spate of arrests, saying those detained were targeted for breaking the law not for their beliefs. International rights groups have expressed concern in Algeria about crackdowns and religious persecution of Ahmadiyah, a Muslim sect also found in Pakistan and Indonesia as well as in communities in Europe but who some Sunnis accuse of apostasy.
