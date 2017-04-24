A Mideast rivalry worth watching

There are 4 comments on the Yahoo! story from 20 hrs ago, titled A Mideast rivalry worth watching. In it, Yahoo! reports that:

At the heart of many Middle East conflicts lies a fierce rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The two compete for influence as countries, as oil giants, and, most of all, as self-proclaimed guardians of Islam.

Islam loves dictators

Regina, Canada

#1 14 hrs ago
They compete for the title of Most Evil Islamic Dictatorship.

They treat their own people as slaves and use the resources of their nations to foment evil.
Faith

Lansing, MI

#3 8 hrs ago
The Great Game of America is to pit the filthy Sunni against the dirty Shia, sell both sides guns and give them a nudge.....

You can always count on the soulless and amoral muslims to destroy themselves at our behest.... because they are just that fck'd up.

Faith

Lansing, MI

#5 8 hrs ago
America is a Christian country.
Muslims (filthy) are no more welcome here than Christians are in sht-hole muslim countries.

Support the ban!
Faith

Lansing, MI

#7 7 hrs ago
America:

One nation under God...The REAL God...

:D
