A Mideast rivalry worth watching
There are 4 comments on the Yahoo! story from 20 hrs ago, titled A Mideast rivalry worth watching. In it, Yahoo! reports that:
At the heart of many Middle East conflicts lies a fierce rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The two compete for influence as countries, as oil giants, and, most of all, as self-proclaimed guardians of Islam.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yahoo!.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 14 hrs ago
They compete for the title of Most Evil Islamic Dictatorship.
They treat their own people as slaves and use the resources of their nations to foment evil.
|
#3 8 hrs ago
The Great Game of America is to pit the filthy Sunni against the dirty Shia, sell both sides guns and give them a nudge.....
You can always count on the soulless and amoral muslims to destroy themselves at our behest.... because they are just that fck'd up.
|
#5 8 hrs ago
America is a Christian country.
Muslims (filthy) are no more welcome here than Christians are in sht-hole muslim countries.
Support the ban!
|
#7 7 hrs ago
America:
One nation under God...The REAL God...
:D
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eradicating filthy Muslims from topix forum
|6 min
|The mop and bucke...
|8
|Khan, you're next
|8 min
|The mop and bucke...
|11
|Will Islam Inherit the Earth?
|10 min
|inbred Genius
|136
|When is Shab e Miraj 2017 and why is it celebra...
|51 min
|On his magic carpet
|2
|Europe's Rising Islamic Political Parties
|51 min
|Username
|1
|Jay - The mentally ill troll of this forum
|1 hr
|Jay the forum clown
|52
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Mishigama
|513,974
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC