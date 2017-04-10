'100 arrested and three dead' amid homosexuality crackdown in Chechnya
Police in the southern Russian republic of Chechnya have reportedly rounded up more than 100 men suspected of homosexuality and at least three have been killed, a respected newspaper says. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/100-arrested-and-three-dead-amid-homosexuality-crackdown-in-chechnya-35586363.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35586362.ece/f69a6/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-7b9e2ced-fda6-4146-85e3-d6b3e1f4968c_I1.jpg Police in the southern Russian republic of Chechnya have reportedly rounded up more than 100 men suspected of homosexuality and at least three have been killed, a respected newspaper says.
#1 12 hrs ago
Where islam rules ... death, sorrow, misery and destruction follow.
