'100 arrested and three dead' amid ho...

'100 arrested and three dead' amid homosexuality crackdown in Chechnya

There are 1 comment on the The Belfast Telegraph story from 21 hrs ago, titled '100 arrested and three dead' amid homosexuality crackdown in Chechnya. In it, The Belfast Telegraph reports that:

Police in the southern Russian republic of Chechnya have reportedly rounded up more than 100 men suspected of homosexuality and at least three have been killed, a respected newspaper says. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/100-arrested-and-three-dead-amid-homosexuality-crackdown-in-chechnya-35586363.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35586362.ece/f69a6/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-7b9e2ced-fda6-4146-85e3-d6b3e1f4968c_I1.jpg Police in the southern Russian republic of Chechnya have reportedly rounded up more than 100 men suspected of homosexuality and at least three have been killed, a respected newspaper says.

Mildly Merciless Crusader

Austin, TX

#1 12 hrs ago
Where islam rules ... death, sorrow, misery and destruction follow.

