Zimbabwe: Minister Under Fire For 'In...

Zimbabwe: Minister Under Fire For 'Introducing' Islam in Education Curriculum

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

PRIMARY and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora said Monday that he deliberately introduced Islam in the new education curriculum because "it had always been in the content" since 1980. Dokora is under fire from parents, the church and other interest groups in the education sector for bringing in Islam in the new curriculum which he introduced this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald trump - The BEST american president 54 min vbhn 1
News Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n... 2 hr Ms Sassy 149
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 6 hr Dragnet52 256,512
Trump set to ... set the world on fire ! 7 hr AussieBobby 3
Impeach Donald Trump 7 hr Bombardier 111
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 512,952
Muslims are not racists. 9 hr kennedy_christian 26
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC