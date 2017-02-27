Zimbabwe: Minister Under Fire For 'Introducing' Islam in Education Curriculum
PRIMARY and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora said Monday that he deliberately introduced Islam in the new education curriculum because "it had always been in the content" since 1980. Dokora is under fire from parents, the church and other interest groups in the education sector for bringing in Islam in the new curriculum which he introduced this year.
