Young Stamford-area Muslims stay true to their roots
Roushan Ahmed and Alman Nusrat discussed what it was like growing up Muslim while inside of UConn Stamford. Roushan Ahmed and Alman Nusrat discussed what it was like growing up Muslim while inside of UConn Stamford.
Islam Discussions
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|15 min
|Muslim lies
|15
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|46 min
|DaniEl
|513,075
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|10
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|8 hr
|das1252
|1
|Islam Is World's Largest Religion by 2070 - Pew...
|10 hr
|Khan
|3
|Christianity proves Hinduism is fake & vulgar (Oct '15)
|10 hr
|Khan
|91
|UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament
|10 hr
|Khan
|49
