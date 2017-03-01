With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch discontent?

" The economy is up, unemployment is down and some Dutch prisons are so empty the government has been renting out cells. So why do polls indicate that the Netherlands' ruling parties are set to suffer big losses before a March 15 national election, while the party of right-wing anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders appears poised to make substantial gains? "It's not the economy, stupid," Professor Gerrit Voerman of the University of Groningen said, tweaking the campaign message Bill Clinton used in his successful 1992 march to the White House.

