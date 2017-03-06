With economy up, crime down, why are ...

With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch discontent?

There are 1 comment on the Albany Times Union story from Yesterday, titled With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch discontent?. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:

Firebrand anti Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders answers question from the media during an election campaign stop outside De Telegraaf newspaper buildings in Amsterdam Netherlands, Sunday, March 5, 2017. Wilders said he would ban Turkey's entire Cabinet from visiting the Netherlands in coming weeks to prevent ministers campaigning here for a referendum on changing Turkey's constitution.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
synchronized

Austin, TX

#1 14 hrs ago
--------> With economy up, crime down ... <---------

RED ALERT --- RED ALERT --- RED ALERT

The vicious lying media at it again !

These bustard, pro-sharia, pro-islamization of the West, parasites of society are lying through their teeth!

People in the Netherlands DO NOT GO TO POLICE FOR HELP ANYMORE if not for insurance purposes.
If the damage is covered by their insurance, AND ONLY THEN, they will go to report a crime to police.

In all other cases it's pointless.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 2 hr Advents 5
News France is losing to Islam 2 hr Advents 11
Muslims are not racists. 2 hr No doubt 32
News Do you beat your wife': US lawmaker asks Muslims 2 hr Advents 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Faith Michigan 513,093
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 5 hr Dragnet52 256,529
Impeach Donald Trump 6 hr kennedy_christian 125
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC