With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate speech?
The decision to grant asylum to an atheist blogger who spoke crudely of Muslims is sure to anger many, but it may also confirm that an important escape route for political dissidents is still open. Singapore blogger Amos Yee speaks to reporters after being released on bail in Singapore, May 12, 2015.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Companies in the European Union can ban headsca...
|1 hr
|WeeWilly
|6
|Islam will prevail in America
|2 hr
|WeeWilly
|10
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|DaniEl
|513,301
|London muslim murderer -- Topix will not post it
|13 hr
|BB Board
|23
|Vote for the brilliant Geert Wilders
|13 hr
|just Jay _ for fr...
|31
|Donald Trump Makes Me Proud To Be an American
|13 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|The filth of islam
|14 hr
|Brainless Rabbeen
|5
