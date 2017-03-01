Wishing people dead is ungodly, says ...

Wishing people dead is ungodly, says Kasolayo, ZASRAM Missioner

A CLERIC, Sheikh Abdur-Razaq Onaolapo Kasolayo has said that wishing fellow human beings dead is antithetic to Islam and as such very ungodly and unacceptable. Kasolayo, who is the Founder and Chief Missioner of the Zawiyatul-Sofwatur-Rahmatil-Islamiyyat , Ota, Ogun State, made this clarification during his Friday sermon , where he reminded that, "whether we like it or not, death will over take everyone of usAlmighty Allah that created all of us will kill us Himself."

