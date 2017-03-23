Will the SCs suggestion of an out-of-court settlement offer any...
Many were surprised when Chief Justice of India JS Kheher advised that the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute should be amicably settled out-of-court. He even proposed for mediation by a sitting SC judge if both parties agree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'They weren't violent, I'm lucky': Muslims on h... (Jun '16)
|5 min
|Cecil Rhodes
|6
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,237
|Why Do Muslims Never Condemn the Atrocities?
|3 hr
|Chuck
|1
|MPs to vote on anti-Islamophobia motion today
|3 hr
|sdkgj
|1
|If you need a Bible
|3 hr
|Chuck
|4
|London muslim murderer -- Topix will not post it
|3 hr
|ihjkl
|11
|A Slave Auction in 2017 America
|3 hr
|Chuck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC