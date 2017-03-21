Wilders: Dutch coalition talks ignore...

Wilders: Dutch coalition talks ignore his 1.3 million voters

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this March 13, 2017 file photo, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, and right-wing populist leader Geert Wilders, get their microphones installed prior to a national televised debate in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Wilders said on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, that political parties discussing the makeup of the next Dutch ruling coalition are shutting him out and sidelining 1.3 million people who voted for his party in last week's parliamentary election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 min chazmo 513,184
News Can I Criticize Islam Without Fearing For My Life? 18 min Tony 1
Donald trump - The BEST american president 1 hr drd1 30
News Texas attorney general bullies school for allow... 1 hr Khan 17
FGM Shockingly Common in Sweden 2 hr Chuck 6
Poll Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08) 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 49
News American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC