Wilders: Dutch coalition talks ignore his 1.3 million voters
In this March 13, 2017 file photo, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, and right-wing populist leader Geert Wilders, get their microphones installed prior to a national televised debate in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Wilders said on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, that political parties discussing the makeup of the next Dutch ruling coalition are shutting him out and sidelining 1.3 million people who voted for his party in last week's parliamentary election.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 min
|chazmo
|513,184
|Can I Criticize Islam Without Fearing For My Life?
|18 min
|Tony
|1
|Donald trump - The BEST american president
|1 hr
|drd1
|30
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|1 hr
|Khan
|17
|FGM Shockingly Common in Sweden
|2 hr
|Chuck
|6
|Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|49
|American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia
|4 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
