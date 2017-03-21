Wilders: Dutch coalition talks ignore his 1.3 million voters

In this March 13, 2017 file photo, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, and right-wing populist leader Geert Wilders, get their microphones installed prior to a national televised debate in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Wilders said on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, that political parties discussing the makeup of the next Dutch ruling coalition are shutting him out and sidelining 1.3 million people who voted for his party in last week's parliamentary election.

