Wilders: Dutch coalition talks ignore...

Wilders: Dutch coalition talks ignore his 1.3 million voters

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

"I regret it seriously," Wilders said. "It should not happen and I think that many people will not understand it."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can I Criticize Islam Without Fearing For My Life? 25 min AussieBobby 8
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 33 min Banned Aid 513,209
News Profiling Islamophobes 58 min Cecil Rhodes 6
Must watch - Erdogan threatens europe 1 hr Chuck 2
News Parents concerned over religious curriculum (Sep '15) 1 hr Chuck 17
News Why Political Islam Matters 2 hr Advents 1
News Kasco to Pay $110,000 to Settle EEOC Discrimina... 2 hr Cecil Rhodes 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,066 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC