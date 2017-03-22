Wilders: Dutch coalition talks ignore his 1.3 million voters
In this Nov. 23, 2016 file photo, populist anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders prepares to address judges at the high-security court near Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, during his hate-speech trial that pits freedom of expression against the Netherlands' anti-discrimination laws. Wilders said on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, that political parties discussing the make-up of the next Dutch ruling coalition are shutting him out and sidelining 1.3 million people who voted for his party in last week's parliamentary election.
