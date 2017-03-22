Wilders: Dutch coalition talks ignore...

Wilders: Dutch coalition talks ignore his 1.3 million voters

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Nov. 23, 2016 file photo, populist anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders prepares to address judges at the high-security court near Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, during his hate-speech trial that pits freedom of expression against the Netherlands' anti-discrimination laws. Wilders said on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, that political parties discussing the make-up of the next Dutch ruling coalition are shutting him out and sidelining 1.3 million people who voted for his party in last week's parliamentary election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 23 min DaniEl 513,195
News Parents concerned over religious curriculum (Sep '15) 25 min Creem paula Abdul 16
News Anti-Islam note leaves Des Moines community shaken 32 min Hillary got thumped 11
Must watch - Erdogan threatens europe 1 hr bdv 1
News Preparing for the worst 1 hr Advents 11
Donald Trump; The worst American President 1 hr Greg 10
* Hi Brother Rabbeen * 1 hr muzis_R_roaches 7
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC