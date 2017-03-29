Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic State recruitment
There are 1 comment on the UPI story from 11 hrs ago, titled Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic State recruitment. In it, UPI reports that:
Despite much talk of "universal" values, to this day the West has adopted separate scales for judging its own behavior toward the Muslim community and the treatment of non-Muslims in countries that are as overwhelmingly Muslim as the UK, France or Germany are Christian. Without exception, minorities who are not of European origin in such countries are subjected to practices different from those applied to the Muslim majority.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Doublespeak for:
1-kill non-muslims wherever you find them.
2-if they happen to be useful as slaves in any way that advances islam, let them live butthey must pay jizya.
3-If they are a majority, feign integration until you muslims are a majority or at least significant in numbers then start with #1 and # 2.
|
