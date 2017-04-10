When you oppose hudud, you are not being anti-Islam
Najib and Hadi at a rally for the Rohingya inside the Titiwangsa indoor stadium: Najib will unashamedly use Pas to corner the voters in the rural hinterlands - Photograph: themalaymailonline.com This is the time for all patriotic Malaysians to take a stand and state what kind of Malaysia we want, says P Ramakrishnan . MCA Youth chief Chong Sin Woon has very proudly claimed victory for the sudden decision of Putrajaya not to present Hadi's bill as its own in Parliament.
