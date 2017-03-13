There are on the Tehran Times story from 9 hrs ago, titled Western views degrade women's true status: Ayatollah Khamenei. In it, Tehran Times reports that:

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with a group of religious eulogizers and cantors on Sunday, which marked the auspicious birth anniversary of Hadhrat Fatemeh Zahra , the daughter of Prophet Mohammad . During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei described the lifestyle and course of action taken by that venerable dame of Islam as a true leader and an exemplary wife and mother as a "complete model for the Muslim woman" and emphasized, "Talented poets and articulate eulogizers of the Prophet 's Household must turn the ideas and orientations of those venerable ones into a common discourse in the society in view of today's needs and duties ."

