West Midlands MP Sajid Javid says he's proud to serve his country as a Muslim.

West Midlands MP Sajid Javid says British people of all religions and none must "stand together and fight our common enemy". He was speaking after the Westminster attacker who killed four, and was himself shot dead, was named as Khalid Masood, a convert to Islam who was born Adrian Russell Ajao.

