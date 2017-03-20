'Voices of Muslim Women' explores importance of educating others on Islam
Umm Fatima Amjad, a figure in Binghamton's Muslim community, educates students and community members about the history of Islamic women. At a time when Muslims are facing rising tensions in the United States, Umm Fatima Amjad, a figure in the Binghamton Muslim community, discussed the importance of educating others about Islam.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|End of White Racism coming soon
|1 hr
|Khan
|1
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2,175
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,595
|Understanding Islam: Sundays, March 19, 26 and ...
|6 hr
|Chriss
|2
|Anti-Islam note leaves Des Moines community shaken
|6 hr
|Chriss
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|6 hr
|Chuck
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|DaniEl
|513,156
