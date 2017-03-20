'Voices of Muslim Women' explores imp...

'Voices of Muslim Women' explores importance of educating others on Islam

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Umm Fatima Amjad, a figure in Binghamton's Muslim community, educates students and community members about the history of Islamic women. At a time when Muslims are facing rising tensions in the United States, Umm Fatima Amjad, a figure in the Binghamton Muslim community, discussed the importance of educating others about Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Binghamton University Pipe Dream.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
End of White Racism coming soon 1 hr Khan 1
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 3 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2,175
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 3 hr Dragnet52 256,595
News Understanding Islam: Sundays, March 19, 26 and ... 6 hr Chriss 2
News Anti-Islam note leaves Des Moines community shaken 6 hr Chriss 2
Saudi Arabia 6 hr Chuck 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 hr DaniEl 513,156
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,701,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC