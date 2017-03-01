Visitors look at exhibition in Enfiel...

Visitors look at exhibition in Enfield Islamic Centre

9 hrs ago

A MOSQUE has thrown open its doors to welcome people from other faiths to see what Islam is all about. The Enfield Islamic Centre, on the Ponders End High Street invited MP for Enfield North Joan Ryan, council leader Doug Taylor and other guests on Monday February, 27 to look at an exhibition devoted to the Muslim faith.

