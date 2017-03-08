'Visit a Mosque Day' held in Savannah
As President Trump has the advised travel ban in place to six majority Muslim countries just this week, several Republicans in our area took the time out of their day to learn more about the Islamic faith. Mosques across the entire state of Georgia opened their doors for anyone in the community to learn more about their religion, and here locally, the event was co-hosted by the Savannah Area Young Republicans.
