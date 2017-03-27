Vandalism Involving Bible At Islamic Center Reveals Possible Hate Crime Trend
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - The Council on American Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the United States, has asked Colorado state and federal investigators to take a deeper look into an act of vandalism that occurred at the Islamic Center of Fort Collins.
