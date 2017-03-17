Understanding Islam: Sundays, March 19, 26 and April 2 at The Presbyterian Church in Morristown
The Presbyterian Church in Morristown 's Sunday Morning Seminar continues its series on Understanding Those Who Are Different from Ourselves with three sessions on Understanding Islam led by Dr. Ali Chaudry starting Sunday, March 19, 2017. Many political leaders have criticized the Islamic faith and practices forcefully, yet many of us have limited knowledge of this widespread religion.
