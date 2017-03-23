There are on the Al Bawaba story from 11 hrs ago, titled U Uso O USUOEO3OaO U OaU O U O O U Usu O U U...O O O O Uoeu .... In it, Al Bawaba reports that:

The Westernized definition of feminism, and misconceptions that surround Muslim feminists as being in opposition to Sharia' law, were challenged in a session at Northwestern University in Qatar. In her session, "How Not to Talk about Muslim Feminism," distinguished scholar and Islamic and U.S. constitutional law expert, Asifa Quraishi-Landes, spoke about the goal of women's empowerment within Muslim societies.

