U Uso O USUOEO3OaO U OaU O U O O U Us...

U Uso O USUOEO3OaO U OaU O U O O U Usu O U U...O O O O Uoeu ...

There are 1 comment on the Al Bawaba story from 11 hrs ago, titled U Uso O USUOEO3OaO U OaU O U O O U Usu O U U...O O O O Uoeu .... In it, Al Bawaba reports that:

The Westernized definition of feminism, and misconceptions that surround Muslim feminists as being in opposition to Sharia' law, were challenged in a session at Northwestern University in Qatar. In her session, "How Not to Talk about Muslim Feminism," distinguished scholar and Islamic and U.S. constitutional law expert, Asifa Quraishi-Landes, spoke about the goal of women's empowerment within Muslim societies.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
just Jay _ for friends

Austin, TX

#1 9 hrs ago
They did not cane her ?!?!?!

Or behead her ?

Or stone her ?

Maybe it's true that islam is modernizing, after all.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 3 hr Dragnet52 256,610
Trump's Russian connections 4 hr Khan 11
Donald Trump; The worst American President 4 hr Khan 23
News The destruction of Mecca 4 hr Khan 24
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Banned Aid 513,310
Do you know why muslims will dominate the world? 5 hr Zaheer 2
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... 6 hr Frogface Kate 2
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC