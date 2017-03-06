TV show Extremely British Muslims will delve into the lives of two very different brothers
A DOCUMENTARY will delve into the lives of two brothers whose lives have taken very different paths - while one was converting to Islam, the other was at an English Defence League demo in Dudley protesting against the opening of a mosque. Abdul-Rahmaan Tobin was born and raised in Dudley and used to go by the name of Sean - until December 2009, when he made the decision to revert.
