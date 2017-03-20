Turkish reporter proposes at Mecca's ...

Turkish reporter proposes at Mecca's Kaabah

There are 1 comment on the Turkish Daily News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Turkish reporter proposes at Mecca's Kaabah. In it, Turkish Daily News reports that:

A Turkish reporter for the state-run Turkish Radio and Television Channel has proposed to a young woman at Mecca's Kaabah, the holiest mosque in Islam, in Saudi Arabia. Yusuf Akyon, the son of Turkish press attache to Jeddah Bahattin Akyon, recorded a video while proposing to a girl at the holy site during an Umrah visit.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Tony

Austin, TX

#1 4 hrs ago
A new prostitute for his harem ?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Understanding Islam: Sundays, March 19, 26 and ... 1 hr Chriss 2
News Anti-Islam note leaves Des Moines community shaken 1 hr Chriss 2
Saudi Arabia 2 hr Chuck 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 hr DaniEl 513,156
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 3 hr mikeenviro 256,592
News Muslims, get rid of these blood sucking leeches... 4 hr ThesePhartt 6
The signs of SUBMISSION to Islam revealed... (Jan '15) 4 hr Tony 86
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,697,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC