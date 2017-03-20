There are on the Turkish Daily News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Turkish reporter proposes at Mecca's Kaabah. In it, Turkish Daily News reports that:

A Turkish reporter for the state-run Turkish Radio and Television Channel has proposed to a young woman at Mecca's Kaabah, the holiest mosque in Islam, in Saudi Arabia. Yusuf Akyon, the son of Turkish press attache to Jeddah Bahattin Akyon, recorded a video while proposing to a girl at the holy site during an Umrah visit.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.