Turkish reporter proposes at Mecca's Kaabah
There are 1 comment on the Turkish Daily News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Turkish reporter proposes at Mecca's Kaabah. In it, Turkish Daily News reports that:
A Turkish reporter for the state-run Turkish Radio and Television Channel has proposed to a young woman at Mecca's Kaabah, the holiest mosque in Islam, in Saudi Arabia. Yusuf Akyon, the son of Turkish press attache to Jeddah Bahattin Akyon, recorded a video while proposing to a girl at the holy site during an Umrah visit.
#1 4 hrs ago
A new prostitute for his harem ?
