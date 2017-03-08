Trump could learn a thing or two abou...

Trump could learn a thing or two about freedom and democracy from Islam

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events David Decosimo teaches religion, ethics and politics at Boston University and is currently writing a book on freedom and domination in Christianity and Islam. People carry posters during a rally against President Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.

synchronized _2_ reality

Austin, TX

#1 1 hr ago
Sure!

We see FREEDOM and DEMOCRACY every fcking day in muzi countries.

This filthy lying media knows no shame.

vbn

Fremont, CA

#2 22 min ago
This washington post is the most disruptive leftist website at the moment. It is worse than CNN today.

If you think the mainstream media is insane now, just wait until it starts defending muslim terrorists. Yes, this will indeed happen, and not in the too distant future. The defense would be subtle of course - not 'in your face' type. It would be fine-drawn, nuanced, and manipulative - Our media would generate sympathy for muslim terrorists and actually defend their terrorism, craftily and artfully. On some level, they already do, as we can see in the case of obscure defense of palestinian muslim terrorists every once in a while. Don't be surprised if one day, when you are old, your grandchildren come up to you and say - Grandpa, osama bin laden was a misunderstood freedom fighter. And when you ask where did they hear this, they will tell you it is on news websites i.e mainstream media. The future generations will look back at this period and teach it in the society as a cautionary tale of what happens when under the shield of freedom, the freedom is abused for nefarious purposes and the society lets it continue in the name of freedom. Our mainstream media has been abusing the freedom for years now. It is by far, the most subversive force in the modern era. Let us not forget that civilizations do not come without an expiry date. There is only so much sabotage a civilization can take.
