Travel ban challenge puts Hawaii's few Muslims in spotlight
Hawaii has 5,000 or so Muslims- less than 1 percent of the state's population- who are finding themselves thrust into an international spotlight after the state's top lawyer launched a challenge to President Donald Trump 's revised travel ban, saying it contradicts the islands' welcoming culture that values diversity. Named as a plaintiff in the federal lawsuit fighting the ban is Ismail Elshikh, the imam of the island of Oahu's only mosque - a converted plantation-style house in a hilly Honolulu neighborhood a few miles from Waikiki beach where Muslims who gather in the prayer room know they're facing Mecca when the view of iconic Diamond Head is at their backs.
