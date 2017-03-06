Torontonians Drown Out Hate at Anti-Islam Rally
There are 2 comments on the Torontoist story from 15 hrs ago, titled Torontonians Drown Out Hate at Anti-Islam Rally. In it, Torontoist reports that:
A group of anti-Muslim demonstrators found themselves greatly outnumbered by counter demonstrators at their rally at Nathan Phillips Square on the weekend. The group strongly opposes M-103, a federal government motion condemning Islamophobia.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Torontoist.
#1 10 hrs ago
Islam is a religion not a race... Islam is an evil cult trying to take over the world as their Quran decrees. This evil cult Islam must be stopped as the freedom of the whole world is at stake.
#3 1 hr ago
SalaamZ ! G . Show your proof bigot! LOL! CheerZ
