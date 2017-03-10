Tony Connelly: All eyes turn to Dutch election
At the beginning of June last year I arranged to speak to Geert Wilders at the Dutch Parliament in The Hague, writes Europe Correspondent Tony Connelly. He was polite and friendly to the point of being charming, despite his reputation as a hatemonger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Refugees RIOT to Get Their Message Across ? (Sep '15)
|11 min
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|75
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|15 min
|DaniEl
|513,259
|Christianity proves Hinduism is fake & vulgar (Oct '15)
|28 min
|prio
|94
|Do you hate islam and muslims ?
|28 min
|Wilders supporter
|16
|USA&RUSSIA==>>MUST NUKE ALL MUSLlM COUNTRIES!
|33 min
|Wilders supporter
|10
|Vote for the brilliant Geert Wilders
|43 min
|Wilders supporter
|18
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|1 hr
|Brad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC