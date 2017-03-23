Thousands of Daghestanis Branded 'Sus...

Thousands of Daghestanis Branded 'Suspected Religious Extremists' Without Their Knowledge

There are 1 comment on the Weekday Magazine story from 17 hrs ago, titled Thousands of Daghestanis Branded 'Suspected Religious Extremists' Without Their Knowledge.

Initially, those who profess the austere Salafi strain of Sunni Islam were targeted, but now increasingly adherents of traditional Sufi Islam are also being included in the register. Among the numerous routine violations of human rights in the Republic of Daghestan, one of the most widespread and pernicious is the inclusion of thousands of people, including some underage children, in the so-called "prophylactic register" of individuals suspected of "an inclination to commit a criminal offense."

just Jay _ for friends

Austin, TX

#1 10 hrs ago
ALL muslimes are bloody terrorists !

Make no mistake : NO EXCEPTION !

Judged:

1

1

1

Chicago, IL

