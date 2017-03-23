Thousands of Daghestanis Branded 'Suspected Religious Extremists' Without Their Knowledge
There are 1 comment on the Weekday Magazine story from 17 hrs ago, titled Thousands of Daghestanis Branded 'Suspected Religious Extremists' Without Their Knowledge. In it, Weekday Magazine reports that:
Initially, those who profess the austere Salafi strain of Sunni Islam were targeted, but now increasingly adherents of traditional Sufi Islam are also being included in the register. Among the numerous routine violations of human rights in the Republic of Daghestan, one of the most widespread and pernicious is the inclusion of thousands of people, including some underage children, in the so-called "prophylactic register" of individuals suspected of "an inclination to commit a criminal offense."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
ALL muslimes are bloody terrorists !
Make no mistake : NO EXCEPTION !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,610
|Trump's Russian connections
|1 hr
|Khan
|11
|Donald Trump; The worst American President
|1 hr
|Khan
|23
|The destruction of Mecca
|1 hr
|Khan
|24
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,310
|Do you know why muslims will dominate the world?
|2 hr
|Zaheer
|2
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|2
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC